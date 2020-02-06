e-paper
Home / Education / FCI admit card 2020 released for Manager Phase 2 exam at fci.gov.in

FCI admit card 2020 released for Manager Phase 2 exam at fci.gov.in

FCI Manager Phase 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 23, 2020, at various examination centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:12 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FCI admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
FCI admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the FCI Manager Phase 2 admit card on February 6, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at fci.gov.in on or before February 23, 2020.

FCI Manager Phase 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 23, 2020, at various examination centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of the admit card to the allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Candidates can download the FCI Manager Phase 2 admit card by clicking on the following links:

1.North Zone

2.East Zone

3.West Zone

4.South Zone

5.North-East Zone

How to download the FCI Manager Phase 2 admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the Current Recruitment Tab

3.Click on the category 2 recruitment

4.On the webpage, click on the zone for which you have applied

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

