FCI Recruitment 2019: Application begins, checklist before you register at fci.gov.in

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:55 IST

The application process for the post of managers in Food Corporation of India (FCI) (under category II recruitment) began on Saturday. There are 330 vacancies for managers and interested candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website of FCI.

Only online applications will be accepted. After visiting the FCI website (www.fci.gov.in) click on the link for current recruitment on the homepage. Then, click on category II recruitment on the new page that opens.

Now, go to the Zone from which you want to register and click on “APPLY ONLINE” to apply. Register yourself, pay the fees and upload the required scanned documents to complete application process.

To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and email-id. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Note down the provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent.

Here are some important points which should be kept in mind by applicants:

1) Scan your photograph, signature, left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink) and a hand written declaration (on a white paper with black ink) before starting the application process.

2) The signature should not be in capital letters and thumb impression should be properly scanned and not smudged.

3) The written declaration should be in the candidate’s hand writing and in English only.

4) Keep your details/documents ready to make Online Payment of the application fee

5) Have a valid personal email ID and mobile number, which should be kept active till the completion of the Recruitment Process.

6) The application fee is non refundable and the bank transaction charges for online payment of fees has to be paid by the candidate.

7) Fill the details in the online application carefully as no change will accepted after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.

Click here to check detailed procedure for applying online against the FCI recruitment advertisement.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 13:52 IST