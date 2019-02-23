FCI Recruitment 2019 schedule revised, application process for 4103 vacancies from February 28, check latest update here

FCI Recruitment 2019: Food Corporation of India has invited application for the recruitment of 4103 posts from February 23, 2019. The last date to apply is March 25. Candidates can apply online at fci.gov.in.

According to Employment News, the application process will begin from February 23 but the latest update on FCI website says that the link for application form will be available from February 28, 10 am and the last date to apply is March 30.

The posts under FCI Recruitment include: junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts and AG in different zones including north, south, east, west and north-east.

Approximate 10% of the vacancies are reserved for EWS- economically weaker sections. EWS vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of GoI and outcome of any litigation,” reads the notice.

Eligibility: For the post of junior engineer, candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

Degree in Electrical Engineering Or Mechanical Engineering or Diploma in Electrical Engineering Or Mechanical Engineering with one year experience in the case of Diploma holders only.

For Stenographer -- Graduate along with O‘ level qualification of DOEACC and speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in typing and shorthand respectively or Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in typing and shorthand respectively.

Click here to check eligibility of other posts.

FCI Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the FCI website (www.fci.gov.in) and click on the option “APPLY ONLINE”

Choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he / she can save the data already entered by choosing “SAVE AND NEXT” tab. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. Visually Impaired candidates should fill the application form carefully and verify/ get the details verified to ensure that the same are correct prior to final submission.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.

The Name of the candidate or his /her Father/ Husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/ Mark sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature.

Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button.

Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point “C”.

Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Modify details, if required, and click on ‘FINAL SUBMIT’ ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment.

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Click here to check the official notification and revised schedule issued by FCI

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 10:47 IST