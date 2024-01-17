Best 5 jobs in America in 2024 as per U.S. News & World Report

The job market goes through significant changes with the constant advancement in science and technology, healthcare services and many other sectors that are interlinked with each other. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that the U.S. economy should see 4.7 million jobs added between 2022 and 2032.(Pixabay)

As the demand for various updated technological processes improves, new job profiles are created, for example, the introduction of AI in workplaces has turned the tables for many and also changed the job market scenario.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the year 2024 could see the healthcare and business sectors dominating in the USA. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that the U.S. economy should see 4.7 million jobs added between 2022 and 2032.

Here's a list of the top 5 best jobs in 2024 in America according to the U.S. News & World Report:

Nurse Practitioner

Nurse practitioners are in high demand considering its low unemployment rate and high median salary.(Pixabay)

Considering the immense demand in the healthcare sector especially after COVID19, the role of nurses in the health sector cannot be ignored. With an unemployment rate of 0.6% and a median salary 121,610 USD, nurse practitioner jobs top the list of best jobs in America in 2024. According to U.S. News & World Report, 118,600 new jobs in this profile could be added by 2032.

Financial Manager

Financial Managers face a competitive job market.(Pixabay)

With a 16% job growth and a 1.4% unemployment rate, financial managers face a competitive job market. Professionals handling finance, insurance, international finance and various other specialities in the sector are aware of the immense opportunities of the business world.

Software Developer

The role of a software developer is a hot job in the marketplace (AP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))

With the continuous advancements in science and technology, the role of a software developer has become more prominent. With an unemployment rate of 1.4% and 25.7% job growth, this job role aims to add 410,400 new jobs in America by 2032, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

IT Manager

IT managers drive growth and innovation in a company.(Pixabay)

Being an IT manager who oversees the project goals and technological aspects of the firm's workflow is nothing but a herculean task. This job role aims to add 85,900 new jobs in America by 2032 and has an unemployment rate of 1.4%, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Physician Assistant

The healthcare industry is becoming the hot pick considering various factors like the growing incidence of communicable diseases, old age, etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Considering the growing importance of the healthcare industry, the role of physician assistance cannot be ignored. Working under the direction of a physician, the assistant works closely with other healthcare professionals to treat, diagnose and examine patients. According to the U.S. News & World Report, the unemployment rate is 1.6% and 39,300 new jobs by 2032 is the projected job growth.

You can check out the complete list of best jobs in America in 2024 here.