Character development, soft skills, and emotional intelligence at schools

In the vibrant tapestry of holistic education, the pursuit of a more equitable world emerges as the cornerstone of a philosophy that envisions growth for all.

India's educational evolution, a testament to the collective dedication, extends far beyond national boundaries, resonating as a global imperative in the intricate terrain of the 21st century. As we reimagine education as a force not only to adapt but to instigate change, the goal is to nurture a generation poised to lead with vision and compassion.

Traversing the corridors of history, the current demographic landscape signals prosperity, underscoring the crucial need for 21st-century skills to navigate our intricately interconnected world.

India stands as a global leader, embodying a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions. Beyond its economic prowess, India champions sustainable practices, echoing the profound ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam —the world is one family. Personally, I truly believe in the India story.

And, our genuine leadership will come from the Tier 2/ Tier 3 cities of India that will pave the way for the world to be inspired by. We find ourselves standing at the crossroads of a transformative epoch in education—a journey that extends far beyond the traditional contours of academia.

Recognising the imperative of continual upskilling, educators are equipped with tools for emotional intelligence, soft skills, and character development. The classroom, once confined to rigid structures, now evolves into dynamic spaces designed to cultivate environments where curiosity flourishes, and global skills thrive.

Whilst there are mandates to implement teacher upskilling for a certain number of hours, we have gone beyond the call of the same and have made upskilling a priority. The classrooms of today need to transcend the rigid rows of desks, evolving into dynamic spaces designed for collaboration and creativity.

This shift is not just about rearranging furniture; it is a deliberate move to cultivate an environment where curiosity flourishes, and global skills find fertile ground.

In an era where our students are natives of the digital world, the focus on holistic development becomes paramount. Beyond the conventional metrics of academic success, there is an intrinsic understanding at the heart of this educational philosophy—true global citizens embody not just knowledge but integrity, empathy, and resilience.

For a kid in school, the experiences help in shaping their life. Throughout the school days, students experience joy, accomplishments, hurdles and much only to move past them and extract knowledge. However, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the dynamic of the teaching-learning experience.

We moved from an industrial revolution to tech and social and now to an AI-enabled world faster than we could imagine. The learning part has been taken care of by technology and resolve + determination but isn’t it a travesty that this generation would probably have reduced social interactions?

IQ decides your intelligence but EQ decides what type of person you are. SQ and AQ define your problem-solving ability. However, as we are strong at the crossroads of educational change, does all of this sound moot?

Path-breaking strategies must be formulated for the students to be comfortable in school. Educators, companies, start-ups and the government must ensure that the students feel emotionally, mentally and physically safe in a hybrid school ecosystem.

India, with its 320 million students (and rising) is the El Dorado for the rest of the education world facing multiple challenges with reduced funding, declining local student populations and significantly increased competition, both qualitatively, as well as quantitatively.

As we shape the educational journey at our schools, we must be acutely aware of the responsibility to prepare students not only for academic success but for a future where skills are the currency of advancement.

Holistic development will transcend geographical, cultural, and economic boundaries, we contribute to a future where education emerges as the great equalizer, unlocking opportunities for all.

Curricular, co-curricular and spiritual learning is key in this process. The quest for innovative pedagogical approaches becomes imperative. To improve the emotional quotient and personal growth of all our learners, we have developed a unique Sanskrit curriculum that is systematic, methodical and scientific in character, yet the beauty and charm of its dimensions and nuances is incomparable to the inner growth of the learner!

‘Devabhasha’ by Jaipuria focuses on Sambhashaniya Sanskrit or Conversational Sanskrit which which heightens, widens and deepens the consciousness.

We’ve broken the barriers of a structured classroom as well as routine pedagogy. Imagine a classroom not confined to textbooks but transformed into a stage where learning transcends the conventional. Adopting a differential pedagogical approach, such as incorporating theatre into the classroom, serves as a facilitator for an immersive and thought-provoking learning experience.

The stage, traditionally reserved for performances, becomes a vibrant arena where students embody characters, explore narratives, and grapple with real-world scenarios. Beyond the spotlight, theatre, for instance, offers a unique pedagogical tool that engages students emotionally, enhances empathy, and fosters critical thinking.

The classroom, once a space for the passive reception of information, transforms into a dynamic stage where students actively participate. At our schools, it’s the focus on opportunities for all learners that is at the centre of this educational metamorphosis. Our primary role as educators remains to provide multi-faceted opportunities to students for their world-learning, be it through cultural activities, sporting competitions, or access to ancient and modern texts that shall help shape their thinking.

This is the importance of interdisciplinary projects that emerge as a beacon guiding our journey. Imagine students from locations as diverse as Lucknow, Patna, Varanasi, Roorkee and Bhiwadi engaged in a project that is focused on the mathematical learnings from the well-read Harry Potter, or the impact of the kitchens of the erstwhile Maharajas of Rajasthan on the economic conditions of the state; now take it another step where the students have to not only present this to their peers and teachers, but create modules for further research, and perhaps even raise funds. Now, that is where true and real-world applicable skills are being learnt!

In the collaborative realm of interdisciplinary projects, students become problem solvers, critical thinkers, and innovators—skills paramount. Our responsibility extends beyond institutional walls to a symbiotic collaboration with parents. In this symphony, parents become integral partners, contributing to the tailored approach required for individual needs.

India's educational odyssey, guided by the transformative vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aligns seamlessly with a commitment to cultivating global skills. At the heart of this transformative journey lies an unwavering commitment to equity. The skills-centric approach becomes instruments for societal change, unlocking opportunities for all, especially in the unchartered locations where we’ve set up our educational institutes.

As we reimagine education, the focus shifts beyond what is taught to how it is taught. Delighted to see the efforts made by the education fraternity, at large, to go beyond the basics of fulfilling the highlights of buzzwords!

In this ever-changing landscape, education emerges as the catalyst for holistic development, a force shaping not only scholars but global citizens poised for a future of vision, compassion, and a collective perspective. As we sculpt the future, let our institutions not only be sanctuaries of knowledge but breeding grounds for cultural evolution.

For students, teachers, and parents alike, the journey transcends textbooks—it is a collective venture into the realms of empathy, resilience, and boundless skills. So, let us ask ourselves: In this transformative odyssey, are we merely shaping students for the world, or are we forging a world that truly reflects the aspirations of every learner, every mentor, and every guide?

(Authored by Kanak Gupta, Director, Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools. Views are personal)