IIT Kanpur signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority to achieve India’s first net zero constituency

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make it India's first Net Zero constituency. The MoU was signed by Prof Pratik Sen, Dean of Students' Affairs at IIT Kanpur, and Vikas Marmat, Project Director at KADA.

The initiative will be spearheaded by the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur, with Dr Rajeev Jindal and Dr Manoj K. Tiwari serving as the Principal Investigators overseeing the project, informed the institute.

Under this collaboration, IIT Kanpur will serve as the technology and knowledge partner for KADA. The initiative will combine advanced technical interventions such as the adoption of renewable energy, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable waste management with community-driven efforts to foster a culture of sustainability. Enhancing water management practices to achieve Net Zero water will also be a critical focus area, mentioned the press release.

“This partnership between IIT Kanpur and KADA represents a groundbreaking approach to redefining sustainability in India. By leveraging IIT Kanpur’s technological expertise and KADA’s on-ground vision, we are committed to implementing innovative solutions in renewable energy, waste management, and water conservation. This initiative highlights how shared expertise and a unified vision can drive scalable and impactful solutions, setting a benchmark for sustainable development across the country,” said Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean, Kotak School of Sustainability, IIT Kanpur.

Through this MoU, IIT Kanpur and KADA are embarking on a pioneering journey to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges, informed IIT Kanpur.

