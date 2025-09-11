James Dyson Award 2025: Kolkata's Tunir Sahoo wins for JivaScope, enabling quick self-screening of heart & lung diseases

Kolkata-based Tunir Sahoo has emerged as India's national winner of the James Dyson Award 2025 for his unique invention, JivaScope. James Dyson Award 2025: Tunir Sahoo of Kolkata emerged as national winner of India, for inventing JivaScope.

A pocket-sized and AI-powered device, JivaScope enables anyone to self-screen heart and lung diseases in minutes, bringing clinical-grade diagnostics to rural and low-resource settings. The device requires no doctor, internet, or electricity, a press statement informed.

For his invention, Tunir will receive prize money of approximately INR 6 Lakhs (£5,000), a press statement informed. He plans to use the prize money to fund clinical trials and secure patents, taking the innovation closer to real-world impact.

‘Invented JivaScope due to lack of reliable screening tools’

Sharing about his experiences that led to the invention of JivaScope, Tunir said he was inspired to create the device during field visits to rural Bihar where patients would spend days waiting for basic chest exams, and just one doctor serving thousands.

He recalled, “Many cases of asthma, pneumonia, or heart failure were being missed due to the lack of reliable screening tools. This drove me to design an affordable, AI-powered auscultation device that anyone can use without a doctor, internet, or electricity.”"

“Winning the James Dyson Award feels truly humbling, as past winners have been a source of immense motivation for me. This recognition validates the vision behind JivaScope and gives me a platform to make early, accessible healthcare a reality for millions,” he added.

Other inventions

Apart from JivaScope, James Dyson Award announced OncoALERT, a novel paper-based nanotech device for rapid, needle-free oral cancer screening at home as the first runner-up.

Besides, Thirdeye, an AI-powered assistive smart device for the visually impaired and blind bagged the second runners-up spot for India. This device has been invented by Rishi Sawant, Mohit Kumar and Soham Sawant.

The final winners will be selected by Sir James Dyson himself.

Dr Priyanka Kulshreshtha, Indoor Air Quality and health expert, spoke about the significance of the award and said that it honours young minds who dare to think differently and working to shape a better tomorrow.

“Every entry that I evaluated for the award had an imperative 'NEED' to make lives on this planet better in terms of innovation, design and health, assuring me that our future lies in good hands,” she stated.

Notably, the James Dyson Award is run by the James Dyson Foundation, a charitable trust established by James Dyson. It acts as a platform to honour, motivate, and inspire the future generation of design engineers.

As part of the exercise, students from 30 countries are invited to create ingenious solutions using straightforward yet effective engineering principles.