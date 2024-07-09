Understanding the Nordic pedagogical approach: What does it focus on, and what is so distinctive about it

Albert Einstein, a name synonymous with intellectual prowess, exemplifies the profound impact of early childhood education. Born in 1879 to well-educated parents who deeply valued learning, Learning should seamlessly transition from the classroom to the home. To achieve this, educators and parents must collaborate effectively to create equally supportive learning environments in both places. (Unsplash)

Einstein's curiosity was ignited at a tender age. A simple pocket compass introduced to Einstein by his father when he was five sparked his fascination with invisible forces and scientific concepts.

Simultaneously, his mother, a gifted musician, acquainted him with the violin. Despite initial resistance, Einstein developed a love for music, which later became a cognitive tool for his scientific theories. These early experiences shaped Einstein's intellectual trajectory, leading to groundbreaking contributions like the theory of relativity.

Einstein's story highlights the crucial role adults can assume as role models, fostering a playful, secure, and nurturing environment for children to explore and learn. It emphasises the power of creating a conducive learning environment from the outset and highlights the lasting impact of formative learning experiences.

Einstein's example underscores that the home environment is just as vital as the school during a child's developmental years. Therefore, learning should seamlessly transition from the classroom to the home. To achieve this, educators and parents must collaborate effectively to create equally supportive learning environments in both places. When this synergy is achieved, children can fully absorb and integrate life lessons from school and home. The Nordic Pedagogy achieves this synergy.

From Teacher to Educator: The Evolving Role of Adults in a Preschool

Under the Nordic pedagogical approach, educators meticulously devise a child's curriculum while actively involving the child. This teaching methodology allows teachers to adapt to each child's unique learning style. Within this pedagogy, children are considered active contributors, with their voices and decision-making abilities forming an integral part of the learning journey. Such an approach significantly enhances children's problem-solving capabilities and proficiency in addressing novel challenges.

The pedagogical approach focuses on the comprehensive development of children through an immersive and engaging learning process. Rather than merely instructing children on the alphabet, educators employ a multi-faceted strategy to cultivate various skills.

Various hands-on activities include tactile alphabet cards, alphabet songs, and letter-matching games. These exercises not only stimulate cognitive engagement but also promote physical dexterity. Educators actively guide learners, emphasising the phonetic sounds associated with each letter to foster comprehension.

Further application of learned concepts is encouraged by prompting children to identify objects within their environment corresponding to different letters. This practical application reinforces knowledge retention and enhances observational skills.

Collaborative learning is facilitated through pair-based tasks such as word formation using letter tiles. This fosters analytical thinking and promotes social interaction. Creativity is nurtured by incorporating art-based activities, where children can decorate letters with various materials.

In addition, storytelling and writing exercises, such as tracing letters on paper or drawing them in sand, are integrated into the curriculum. These activities aid in teaching letter recognition and formation, allowing children to apply what they have learned.

This holistic approach aligns with Bloom's Taxonomy, ensuring the acquisition of alphabetic knowledge and the development of cognitive, motor, and social skills. The methodology thereby fosters continuous and deeper learning in an engaging and enjoyable manner.

Educators within the Nordic Pedagogy are deeply engaged adults who recognise and cater to each child at their unique stage of development. They are attentive and caring and exude a contagious enthusiasm in supporting the child's learning journey. These attributes enable children to confidently navigate unfamiliar territories, knowing they have a reliable support system nearby.

However, this educational approach cannot be confined to the school hours alone. Hence, the Nordic educational philosophy requires parents to actively participate in their child's educational journey.

Parents as Partners

The Nordic Pedagogy is distinctive not only for a unique – and fundamentally play-based -approach to learning but also because it actively involves parents as co-educators, extending the learning environment beyond the classroom and into the familial home by providing the necessary tools and aids. The preschools empower parents by extending the concepts experienced by children at preschool to the home, leading to children’s progression. As a result, learning becomes an ingrained habit for children, seamlessly integrated into their daily lives.

Moreover, it equips parents to identify potential learning difficulties early, facilitating timely intervention and support. This collaborative approach among the child, parents, and teachers promotes mutual understanding and collaboration. By demonstrating interest in their child's education, parents underscore the importance of learning, cultivating a lifelong love for learning in the child.

Partnering with preschool parents can transform everyday chores like grocery shopping into learning experiences for their children.

Before embarking on a shopping trip, parents can engage their children in budget preparation. This can be achieved by encouraging them to create a list of necessary items while adhering to a predetermined budget. This exercise not only promotes conscious decision-making but also aids in prioritising needs.

During the shopping experience, children can be actively involved in selecting fruits and vegetables. By asking them to choose produce based on specific colours, they are simultaneously learning about various types of food and cultivating healthy eating habits. Even children as young as two can participate in these activities, transforming mealtime from a potentially challenging experience into an educational opportunity where they learn about nutrition and feel valued.

At home, children can be further engaged in the cooking process. For instance, allowing them to knead and shaping dough fosters a sense of ownership and joy, enhancing their overall mealtime experience.

Outdoor trips can serve as another platform for learning. Parents can initiate discussions about distance and time, utilising tools such as Google Maps to navigate to popular destinations. Such activities allow children to apply numerical concepts to real-world situations, nurturing their mathematical skills.

Such interactions involving parents as collaborators can be naturally integrated into everyday life to nurture lifelong learning in children.

The success of this approach is evident in the consistently high happiness rankings of Nordic countries. When parents and children collaborate in the learning process, children acquire the skills necessary for academic success and meaningful social connections. They mature into adults who contribute positively to society.

(Author Deepa Pillai is Pedagogy lead, Dibber International Preschools, India. Views expressed are personal.)