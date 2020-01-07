Free education for labourers’ kids at Magh Mela-2020 in Prayagraj

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:15 IST

In-a-first for Magh Mela, kids of hundreds of casual labourers engaged for better management of the 43-day annual religious event will get an opportunity to study under qualified teachers at two makeshift schools being set up in the tent city by the state education department.

The objective of the move is to impart quality education to kids of workers, who belong to weaker section of society and come to the mela with their parents from different states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattishgarh etc.

“With no periodical assessments, the schools will have children between the age group of 6 and 14 years. The children will also get nutritious mid day meal,” said Santosh Yadav, block education officer, Magh Mela-2020.

He said unlike Kumbh-2019 where 5 schools were set up, Magh Mela will have only two-- one at Kali Marg in sector 2 and the other near Gangoli Shivala in sector 4.

“The lands have been allotted and we have begun the process of setting up the schools. The schools will have five qualified teachers each who have been selected. The teachers have even begun a survey to identify the kids of the workers who can be enrolled here,” Yadav added.

The plan is to start the school within the next 3-4 days and continue it till February end even though the fair would formally conclude with the Maha Shivratri bathing on February 21, said Yadav.

He said the department will also provide drinking water, furniture, electricity, toilets etc in the schools.

“Besides, the kids will also be provided free-of-cost books, a pair of school uniform, sweater, school bag and stationary. They will be taught basics of Hindi, Science, Mathematics and English,” said the BEO.

The schools will have five classrooms each besides a learning centre where an exhibition of teaching and learning materials will be put up.

“We will also have a kitchen garden dubbed ‘Poshan Vatika’ where we plan to grow a few vegetables with involvement of kids and use them in the MDMs,” he added.

These children, belonging to different cultural backgrounds, will also be giving a feel of ‘unity in diversity’.