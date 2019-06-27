From the archives of Hindustan Times: June 27, 2019

“I pity the bomb-thrower” says Gandhiji (1934)

“God is Great,” said Gandhiji, when he was informed of the bomb incident. “Let those, who grudge me what yet remains to me of my life know that it is the easiest thing to do away with my body ....... What would the world have said of us if the bomb had dropped on me?

“Pity the Bomb-thrower” “I have nothing but pity for the bomb-thrower and if I had my way and the bomb-thrower were known, I would not have punished him.”

After the incident the regular programme was gone through. The bomb is said to have been thrown from the balcony of a building nearby.

Elaborate police precautions were taken when Gandhiji left the meeting.

A very intimate companion of Mahatma Gandhi who is always with him interviewed how Mahatmaji escaped said that it was miraculous. Ways of the Providence are unknown. Looking to the perfect arrangements, made for the throwing of the bomb, it looks Quite strange how Mahatmaji eacaped. Accidentally it so happened that a car exactly resembling Bapuji’s car reached the doors of the building. There were scenes as if Bapu had arrived. Bomb throwers believed that their enemy had come. They in full confidence did their work. After a few minutes all knew it was an attempt on Gandhiji’s life. Bapu came seven minutes later. He was informed of what had happened slightly before. He was greatly pained to hear that others had to suffer on his account. But for this he was unperturbed. To his mind this was nothing. He had already counted on such assaults. He was not afraid of death.

Kashmir accession complete (1952)

In a 40-minute speech in the House of the People today (June 26) Mr Nehru explained various aspects of the Kashmir problem and, in reply to excited speeches from the Opposition, declared that it was for the people of Kashmir to settle their future.

The final decision lay with them since the alternative was compulsion or coercion. Did anyone in the House want to coerce the people of Kashmir, he asked. The debate took place during discussion on the States Ministry’s demands for grants which were hurriedly voted at the end of the sitting. There was a good deal of excitement caused partly by demonstrations outside the House. The demonstrators’ views were reflected in the speeches of Dr S. P. Mookerjee and Mr N. C. Chatterjee. Mr Chatterjee took a legalistic view. He argued that Kashmir could not be a republic within a republic and that it could not have a flag of its own. If either of these things was allowed, it would be an outrage on the Constitution. He was downright in his criticism. The Government had bungled all along in handling Kashmir, and they seemed to be doing no better now.

Dr Mookerjee started on a reasonable note. He admitted that nothing should be said that would help Pakistan or go against India’s case before the U.N. and expressed anxiety to settle the issues raised of Kashmir’s Constituent Assembly. But emotion soon got the better of him and he began to allege communalism under Sheikh Abdullah. He talked of oppressive laws, suppression of the Press and communalism in the State’s language policy.

Ronaldo fires Brazil into final (2002)

Ronaldo worked his magic and the moment, in the 49th minute, fired Brazil into a World Cup final showdown with Germany, with a 1-0 semi-final win over Turkey on Wednesday (June 26) at the Saitama Stadium. Ronaldo’s shot, which Turkish goalkeeper Rustu Recber touched but failed to keep out, decided a tie the four-time world champions Brazil thoroughly deserved to win. The victory takes them to their seventh World Cup final. The winning goal has taken the Brazilian striker to the top of the tournament scoring chart with six goals, one more than teammate Rivaldo and Germany’s Miroslay Klose. It has also set up a first-ever World Cup clash between Brazil and Germany, the two most successful sides in the tournament’s history.

