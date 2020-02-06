e-paper
Home / Education / FTII JET 2020 admit card released at ftii.ac.in, here’s how to download

FTII JET 2020 admit card released at ftii.ac.in, here’s how to download

The FTII will be conducting the JET examination 2020 on February 15 and 16, 2020. The result will be declared in the third week of May.

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:22 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FTII JET 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and TV Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata has released the admit card for Joint entrance test 2020 on February 6, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ftii.ac.in.

The FTII will be conducting the JET examination 2020 on February 15 and 16, 2020. The result will be declared in the third week of May.

Here’s the direct link to download the FTII JET 2020 admit card.

How to download FTII JET 2020 admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Apply online for FTII JET 2020’

3.Click on the link to download the FTII JET 2020 admit card

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear o the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

