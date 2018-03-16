GATE 2018 result declared at gate.iitg.ac.in, here’s how to check

IIT Guwahati has declared the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2018) examination on GATE official website at gate.iitg.ac.in. The examination was conducted for 23 subjects on February 3 and 4 and February 10 and 11.

Candidates can check the results at GOAPS portal by clicking at appsgate.iitg.ac.in

The examination is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE and the HRD ministry.

This year GATE is being conducted by IIT Guwahati .

Qualifying in GATE enables candidates to seek admission to or receive financial assistance to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering/technology/architecture and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of science in all institutions supported by MHRD and other government agencies.

GATE tests the comprehensive understanding candidates in various undergraduate subjects in engineering/technology/architecture and post-graduate level subjects in science.

GATE scores reflect the performance level of a candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on examination data collected over several years.

GATE 2018 scores will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.