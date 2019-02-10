GATE 2019 Civil Engineering exam analysis: Overall difficulty level was ‘moderate’

Sunday is the last day of GATE 2019 exam with Civil Engineering branch scheduled in both the morning and afternoon session. It is estimated that more than 1.5 lakh students are appearing for this exam today. The morning session was successfully conducted from 9.30am to 12.30pm. The overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘moderate’. The exam was in line with previous years’ trend as expected by aspirants.

The difficulty level of thetechnical section was ‘moderate’ while the general aptitude section was ‘easy’. On the technical side, a few questions were tricky and time consuming.

In this section, there were 7 questions of Maths which were easy (3 questions of 1 mark and 4 questions of 2 marks). In the morning session, there were 26 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions with 9 questions of 1 mark and 17 questions of 2 marks. We observed that the numbers of NAT questions in GATE 2019 across branches has been in the range of 24-27 and was true for Civil branch too. Soil mechanics and Environmental engineering were topics with highest weightage in the exam.

Based on the morning session, the cut off is expected in the range of 26-29*. (*May change post afternoon session).

Below is the GATE 2019 Civil Engineering morning session subject-wise marks and questions distribution:

(The exam analysis shared here is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. Author Dr. Susheel Joshi is SVP (Academic) at Grade up an exam preparation platform for competitive exams. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 17:19 IST