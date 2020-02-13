GATE 2020 answer key: When and where to challenge

education

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:07 IST

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi will release the answer keys of GATE 2020 soon. According to an official notice, the answer key will be available on the website from February 19 to 21. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer keys from 11 am of February 19 to 6 pm of February 21, 2020.

Candidates can challenge the answer key online at http://gate.iitd.ac.in/ Each challenge will cost Rs 500. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded.

“The candidates can contest/challenge the answer key of any question after giving their justification and a payment of Rs. 500 (for each question) through the online payment link available in the GOAPS. Contests will be considered only if the payment is completed successfully. Payment for a challenge that is accepted will be refunded,” the official notice reads.

“While challenging the answer keys, the candidates should ensure that the question number is as per the PDF file of the question paper uploaded on the GATE 2020 website. A preview of the question selected is also shown in the contest portal. Make sure that you select the right section and the question number which you wish to contest. Please note that if the question number is not correctly identified, then the challenge will not be considered. If you are uploading any supporting document for the contest, you must mention the section name and question number in the document,” it added.