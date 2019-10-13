Gate 2020 application correction window to open on October 15

education

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:37 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, undertaking the GATE 2020 entrance examination, has notified that applicants can make changes or corrections in their application form from Tuesday, October 15, 2019, onwards. Candidates appearing in the examination can make changes in their application form online at, appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

Applicants can make changes in the categories such as the name of the applicant, father’s name, college name, gender, category, exam city, and etc. The online examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to the official announcement.

How to make corrections:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS),’ appearing on the page

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Make corrections in the application form, as instructed.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 11:27 IST