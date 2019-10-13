e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Gate 2020 application correction window to open on October 15

Applicants can make changes in the categories such as the name of the applicant, father’s name, college name, gender, category, exam city, and etc.

education Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:37 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The online examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. (screengrab)
The online examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. (screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, undertaking the GATE 2020 entrance examination, has notified that applicants can make changes or corrections in their application form from Tuesday, October 15, 2019, onwards. Candidates appearing in the examination can make changes in their application form online at, appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

Applicants can make changes in the categories such as the name of the applicant, father’s name, college name, gender, category, exam city, and etc. The online examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to the official announcement.

How to make corrections:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS),’ appearing on the page

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Make corrections in the application form, as instructed.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 11:27 IST

tags
top news
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
Delhi’s air quality remains poor for fourth consecutive day
Delhi’s air quality remains poor for fourth consecutive day
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
Government readies next round of measures to boost economy
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
Private CNG vehicles not exempted in Odd-Even plan for Nov: Kejriwal
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News