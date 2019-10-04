GATE Registration 2020 ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

education

The online application process for GATE 2020 examination along with additional application fee closes on October 5, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at gate.iitd.ac.in. The online registration process began from September 3, 2019. The examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020.

Application Fee:

The increased application fee for GATE 2020 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Female is Rs. 1250 and for all other candidates it is Rs. 2000. Whereas, for Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka & Kathmandu examination center, the application fee has increased to 70 US $ and for Dubai and Singapore center it has sprouted to 120 US $.

Here’s the direct link to apply for GATE 2020 examination.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘GATE Online Application Portal is live,’ appearing on the page

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on ‘Register here,’ and provide all the required information

5.After registration, key in your credentials and log in

6.Application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

8.Make payment

9.Download the application form and take its print out for any future use.

