Goa 10th result 2020 declared, 92.69% pass GBSHSE SSC exam, check details

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:01 IST

Goa Board class 10 results 2020: 92.69% of the students who appeared for the SSC examinations organized by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations were declared passed in the results declared on Monday evening, marginally higher than the 92.47 who passed the previous year, Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant said.

The examinations were held between May 21 and June 6, at 29 Centres across the State and 173 sub-centres of which four sub-centres at Maharashtra Border and two sub-centres at Karnataka Border, which were necessitated owing to the restricted movement between states on account of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The examinations which were postponed were finally held after the lockdown restrictions were marginally lifted and after the Bombay High Court at Goa after considering the matter and mandating additional safety precautions allowed the examinations to go ahead.

The passing percentage has steadily risen from 85.15% in 2015 to 92.47% last year and continued its upward trajectory despite the pandemic.

Students can apply for a verified copy of their answer books by July 31, revaluation of answer books and verification of marks in absentia by August 8.

For students eligible of the supplementary examinations the tentative date of commencement of the examination is 3rd September 2020, subject to reviews of the

Pandemic Situation and circumstances at that time and guidelines of the Government.

All students who were stranded on account of the lockdown and unable to answer the

examination held between 21st May 2020 -- 6th June 2020 will also be permitted to answer this examination and as a special case it will be considered as their first attempt.