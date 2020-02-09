Governor Kalraj Mishra for Constitution Parks in Rajasthan varsities

education

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called for setting up Constitution Parks in all state-funded universities.

“Important Articles of the Constitution should be put on display in these parks to let the people, particularly students, understand their meaning, especially the Preamble and Article 51(A),” he said while addressing vice-chancellors of universities at the Raj Bhavan, here on Friday.

The meeting decided on construction of a ‘university park’ in the Raj Bhavan and varsity officials were given 100 days to decide on the model and work on it.

The Governor said the Preamble contained the Constitution’s basic spirit while the Fundamental Duties were its main pillar. Debates should be held on the Constitution in universities to make the youth aware about them, he added.

Mishra also stressed connecting all universities, holding inter-varsity sports festivals, plantation drives and adoption of rainwater harvesting systems on campuses.