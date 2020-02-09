e-paper
Governor Kalraj Mishra for Constitution Parks in Rajasthan varsities

The Governor said the Preamble contained the Constitution’s basic spirit while the Fundamental Duties were its main pillar.

education Updated: Feb 09, 2020 08:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called for setting up Constitution Parks in all state-funded universities.

“Important Articles of the Constitution should be put on display in these parks to let the people, particularly students, understand their meaning, especially the Preamble and Article 51(A),” he said while addressing vice-chancellors of universities at the Raj Bhavan, here on Friday.

The meeting decided on construction of a ‘university park’ in the Raj Bhavan and varsity officials were given 100 days to decide on the model and work on it.

The Governor said the Preamble contained the Constitution’s basic spirit while the Fundamental Duties were its main pillar. Debates should be held on the Constitution in universities to make the youth aware about them, he added.

Mishra also stressed connecting all universities, holding inter-varsity sports festivals, plantation drives and adoption of rainwater harvesting systems on campuses.

