Govt launches new policy for private colleges in Rajasthan

Higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Monday launched a new policy for private colleges in Rajasthan.

According to the policy, private colleges will have to apply for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation or accreditation from other central or state government established agencies from time to time after receiving a no objection certificate (NOC).

NAAC, an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission, assesses and accredits higher education institutions in India.

The new policy for private colleges , which has been uploaded on the college education department’s website, states that opening new law colleges has been banned in Rajasthan also.

“Bar Council of India on August 12, 2019, banned opening any new law college for a period of three years. Therefore, until the next instructions of the bar council a ban would be imposed on opening any new law college,” the policy states. It also states that private colleges in the state will be inspected time to time by the college education department’s inspection teams.

Bhati, who launched the new policy at Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur, also announced the results for general knowledge examination.

A social media video channel comprising 200-hour study material in the form of videos was also launched at the event.

After introducing community book banks in government colleges of Rajasthan, the college education department has also launched a ‘Donate a book program’ for the book banks.

‘Shikshak Dakshata Samvardhan Program’, an orientation programme for the college teachers, was also launched at the event.

Bhati said the programme focuses on enhancing the subject knowledge of the teachers.

‘Indira Priyadarshini Swarnim Udaan Yojana’, an awareness and self defence training programme for female students of government colleges in the state, was also launched on the occasion. Through the programme, female students will be given training in self defence, health awareness and women rights among other things.

The portal to apply for opening new private colleges will be opened starting Monday, Bhati said.

