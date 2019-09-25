Group of BHU students begin hunger strike for demands

education

A group of BHU students associated with Bhagat Singh Morcha, an organisation of students, on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike on the BHU campus, demanding restoration of students’ union and an end to hostel curfew timing and installation of sanitary pad-vending machine on the campus. While five students will remain on an indefinite hunger strike, 30 others are supporting them.

Vishwanath, a sociology student (BA III), said, “We want restoration of students’ union in the university, which was suspended sine die in 1996. We have submitted a memorandum in this regard to the university administration in the first week of September.” The university administration has merely given them an assurance, he said, adding that they were serious about their demand that is why they started the indefinite hunger strike.

Rajan, a BA II student, participating in the hunger strike, said that hostel curfew timing should be ended and a 24-hour canteen should be set up in the university so that the students, who study during the night, may get food, if they feel hungry.

Akansha, an MA I student, said that students’ union should be restored and all students should be given hostel facility. A sanitary pad-vending machine should be installed on the campus and there should be round the clock library facility. Hostel curfew timing should be finished and security must be beefed up.

The students unanimously said that they will remain on an indefinite hunger strike until their demand is fulfilled.

According to a senior official of the varsity, students’ union was suspended in the varsity in 1996 after a conflict.

