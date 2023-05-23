Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the class 10th or SSC examination result date. The class 10th results will be announced on May 25 at 8 am. Candidates can check the results on the official website at gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. GSHSEB 10th results 2023 Date: Gujarat Board SSC results on May 25

Apart from the official website results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 percent, with 59.92 percent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 percent of girls passing the exam.

GSHSEB SSC result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.