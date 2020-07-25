e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Gujarat University final merit list for UG courses released at gujaratuniversity.ac.in, here’s how to check

Gujarat University final merit list for UG courses released at gujaratuniversity.ac.in, here’s how to check

Students who have appeared in the admission process can check the final merit list online at gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gujarat University final merit list.
Gujarat University final merit list.(Screengrab)
         

Gujarat University has released the Final Merit (College Allotment) - (Round 1) on the official website.

Students who have appeared in the admission process can check the final merit list online at gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Here’s a direct link to check the final merit list.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Admissions”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Select the course you have applied for

5. Go to the login

6. Key in your credentials and log in

7. The merit list will appear on the display screen

8. Download the list and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In