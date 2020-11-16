e-paper
Home / Education / Guru Jambeshwar University reopens, Covid-19 health norms implemented

Guru Jambeshwar University reopens, Covid-19 health norms implemented

Schools and universities across the country were closed over the past several months due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hisar
Guru Jambeshwar University.
Guru Jambeshwar University. (gjust.ac.in)
         

After months of closure due to coronavirus induced shut down, Guru Jambeshwar University reopened on Monday following all necessary COVID-19 health norms.

Hostels too have been reopened and only one student will be allowed per room. “All the students who are going to opt for hostels must undergo an RT-Pcr test and will be allowed only if found negative,” said Professor Tankeshwar Kumar, University Vice-Chancellor.



