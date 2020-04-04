e-paper
Haryana govt bars private schools from collecting fees during lockdown

The Haryana government on Friday directed all private schools across the state to not pressurise the parents of the students to deposit any fees until the lockdown period is over.

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:16 IST
Asian News International
Haryana
(HT File)
         

An official spokesperson of the Haryana School Education Department said that the Department has directed all the District Education Officers and District Primary Education Officers of the state to make the private schools in their areas aware about the directions of the state government.

He said that the Department has also directed all District Education Officers to ensure the above orders of the government are firmly adhered to.

