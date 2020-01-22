e-paper
Home / Education / Haryana govt to give free books to Class 9th to 12th students

Haryana govt to give free books to Class 9th to 12th students

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 10:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said free books will be given to students studying in Class 9 to 12 in state-run schools.  He said at present, the state government is already providing free books, school bags, other stationery and uniforms to the students from class 1 to 8.  The decision to provide free books to the students studying in Class 9 to 12 will involve an expenditure of about Rs 41.47 crore, the minister said in a statement here.

He said the Centre has recommended implementing ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Niti-2019’ for extending the scope of free education from class 8 to 12 and the Haryana government has already decided to adopt it.

NCERT books are being taught in government schools of the state from class 9 to 12, which costs around Rs 650 to Rs 700 per student per class, he said.  He said the total number of students studying in class 9 to 12 is 6,19,256.

‘Go ahead and try implementing CAA’: Prashant Kishor challenges Amit Shah
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
India’s alcohol imports aren’t causing a trade hangover
Constitution preamble reading made mandatory in Maharashtra schools from Jan 26
WhatsApp launches Dark Mode in the new beta update for Android
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Education News