Haryana: Private schools directed to not collect fees for lockdown period

Haryana: Private schools directed to not collect fees for lockdown period

The government has “banned all types of fee collection with immediate effect”, an official statement said here on Friday.

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
The fees will be collected only after the situation is normal and the schools reopen.
The fees will be collected only after the situation is normal and the schools reopen.
         

The Haryana government has asked private schools to not collect fees during the lockdown period.

The government has “banned all types of fee collection with immediate effect”, an official statement said here on Friday. Haryana School Education Department has directed all district education officers and district primary education officers of the state to apprise private schools in their respective areas about the directions of the state government.

“All educational institutions across the state have been closed till further orders with a view to preventing the spread of COVID-19, however, it has come to the notice that some private schools are pressuring parents to deposit the fees immediately,” the statement said.

The fees will be collected only after the situation is normal and the schools reopen, it said.

