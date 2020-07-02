e-paper
Haryana schools to reopen from July 27 for teachers, non-academic staff

education Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:40 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed that schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff in Haryana from July 27.

“From July 27, schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only in Haryana and students will not attend schools,” Kanwar Pal said.

The Directorate School Education has stated that summer vacations are declared from July 1 to July 26 in all schools of the state.

Haryana’s COVID-19 count rose to 14,941 on Wednesday with 393 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department, there are 4,202 active cases in the state and the number of patients who have recovered/discharged stands at 10,499. The recovery rate in the state is 70.27 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.61 per cent.

