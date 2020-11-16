e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Education / Haryana TET to be conducted on Jan 2 to 3, application form available from today

Haryana TET to be conducted on Jan 2 to 3, application form available from today

The last date for filling the form for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is December 4.The test will be conducted on January 2 and 3, 2021.

Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Representational image.(Shutterstock)
         

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced that applications for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be available from Monday (November 16) at 4 pm.

The last date for filling the form is December 4.The test will be conducted on January 2 and 3, 2021.

Candidates will be able to download the HTET admit card soon after the completion of the registration process.

“After depositing the online application and examination fee, the candidate should be sure to take a print of the confirmation page,” an official spokesperson was quoted in a statement.

Corrections in the candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, and other details could be changed from December 5 to December 8.

No change will be allowed in the level, caste category and ‘physically challenged’ option. Applications received by fax, e-mail, letter etc. through other means will not be entertained.

Applications will be cancelled for candidates who apply for more than one level.

