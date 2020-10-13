e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HC directs DU to declare PG courses results by Oct 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website

HC directs DU to declare PG courses results by Oct 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi University to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website and no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them.

education Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 09:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Hindustan Times)
         

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi University to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website and no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them.

The high court also fixed various deadlines for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, between October 20 to 31 with a buffer of maximum of three days from the date fixed.

For BA (prog) courses, the results will be declared on November 6, it said.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also directed the varsity to ensure that results and marksheets are uploaded on its website and the students are not required to go to the college to physically collect it.

The bench also said that the marksheets downloaded from the website should not carry any footnote that it is subject to physical verification.

Marksheets downloaded from the website shall be valid for all purposes, it said.

The high court disposed of two pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially-abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the question of law is left open, the bench said.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students’ results preferably by the first week of October.

top news
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally inches closer to 7.2 million with 55,342 new cases
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally inches closer to 7.2 million with 55,342 new cases
Mumbai power outage: Electricity restored in suburban areas after a wait of 15 hours
Mumbai power outage: Electricity restored in suburban areas after a wait of 15 hours
Expelled BJP leaders contesting Bihar assembly polls remain defiant
Expelled BJP leaders contesting Bihar assembly polls remain defiant
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In