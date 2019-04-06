Higher education meet to be held in April-end

The human resource development ministry has called a three-day brainstorming session in Mussoorie under the Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme where about 70 academicians will ideate and chalk out strategies to improve higher education.

Ministry officials aware of developments said on condition of anonymity that the meeting, scheduled in the fourth week of April, would be attended by a slew of big names, including former Indian Space Research Organisation chairman K Kasturirangan, who is now the chancellor of the Central University of Rajasthan and Prime Minister’s scientific advisor Vijaya Raghavan.

Several IIT directors, current and former, and top ministry bureaucrats, led by higher education secretary R Subrahmanyam, would also attend, the officials said.

“The ministry is planning a three-day consultation in policy retreat in Mussoorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, where pressing issues in higher education will be discussed in detail. The discussions will be held in the fourth week of April under the Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme,” a government official said.

The discussions will focus on issues such as doubling the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, resolving the geographically skewed access to higher education, improving the quality of higher education and the global rankings, promoting internationalisation and moving towards better accreditation systems, the official added.

Former IIT Kanpur director Sanjay Dhande and All India Council for Technical Education chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe are expected to participate, according to the official.

“Formation of such a high level committee of very eminent persons to mentor academic processes of teaching, research, modernization and innovation is always welcome. But the Indian education system does not suffer from mentoring deficit. It suffers from deficits of implementation and monitoring. Most important is adequate funding of higher education which is woefully lacking,” said educationist Prof Inder Mohan Kapahy.

