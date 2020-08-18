e-paper
Home / Education / HP University postpones undergraduate final semester exam slated for August 18

HP University postpones undergraduate final semester exam slated for August 18

Earlier on Monday. the Himachal Pradesh High Court stayed the final term exams in the state, mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) until the orders of the Supreme Court is pronounced in the matter.

Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shimla
Representational image. (HT file)
Himachal Pradesh University has postponed undergraduate final-semester exam slated for Tuesday after the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s order that the Varsity may not proceed with the relevant schedule.

A division bench of Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Chander Bhushan Barowalia, while hearing the petition against holding the final term graduation exams by September end amid the pandemic, noted that a similar matter was pending before the apex court.

“Since it is stated at the bar by Neel Kamal Sharma, advocate appearing for respondent number 2, that a lis similar to the controversy borne in the extant writ petition is sub judice before the apex court, there-up-to, as further prayed for, the outcome of the apposite sub judice is before the apex court, is, enjoined to be awaited, besides there up to the respondents concerned, may not proceed, with the relevant schedule,” the bench said.

The High Court has slated the matter for further hearing on August 19 as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions pending before it in the matter on Tuesday.

