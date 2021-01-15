IND USA
education

Himachal schools to partially open from February

Classes 5 and 8-12 in schools in the plains that have summer vacations will open from February 1, while those in the hilly areas having longer winter vacations will start February 1.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:32 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to partially open schools from next month by strictly following standard operating procedures in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an minister said on Friday.

Classes 5 and 8-12 in schools in the plains that have summer vacations will open from February 1, while those in the hilly areas having longer winter vacations will start February 15, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

Industrial training institutes, and polytechnic and engineering colleges will also open from February 1. The decision to reopen these institutions was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur after reviewing the current coronavirus situation in the state, Bhardwaj said.

The management of these institutions will ensure strict use of face masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers in their premises, he added.

