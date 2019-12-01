e-paper
Home Ministry to enhance capacity of six laboratories in forensic psychology

Forensic psychology is one of the emerging areas of forensic science in India. It primarily involves the use of applied clinical psychology (including cognitive psychology, social psychology etc.) in criminal justice.

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 11:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The Home Ministry has decided to enhance capacity of six Central Forensic Science Laboratories in the area of forensic psychology involving external experts as part of several initiatives to facilitate more efficient and scientific investigation in serious and heinous crimes.

An official release said on Saturday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been executed between the Directorate of Forensic Science Services, New Delhi, and Institute of Behavioural Sciences, Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU), Ahmedabad, on November 28, 2019, to jointly carry out research activities in the area of forensic psychology, neuro-psychological and psycho-social genesis of criminal behaviour and related matters.

It said the MoU is expected to enhance the partnership between academicians and practitioners and give a fillip to capacity-building for forensic investigation as also cutting-edge research in the sector.

“This information is critical to formulating policies for prevention and reduction of crimes in the country as well as in administration and management of prisons, jails, rehabilitation centres,” the release said.

The laboratories are Directorate of Forensic Science Services.

