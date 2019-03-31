HP Police Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1063 vacancies for constable, check details, direct links here

Himachal Pradesh Police has invited applications for 1063 vacancies of constable posts in HP Police. Application process begins on March 30 and will close on April 30.

“The applications are invited in the Online Format for recruitment to the posts of constables in Himachal Pradesh Police Department in the pay scales of Rs.5910-20200 +Grade Pay Rs.1900/-(initial start Rs.7810/-)and after 8 years of regular service Pay Band will be Rs.10300-34800+Rs.3200/-G.P.as per H.P Govt.’s letter No.Home (A) B (2)-59/2017 dated 18.02.2019,” an official notice reads.

Details of vacancies

720 Constables (Male)

130 Constables (Driver)

213 Constables (Female)

Application fee

A processing fee of Rs 140 only shall be charged from each candidate from the General category and Rs35 from each candidate belonging to the categories of the SC/ST/OBC/IRDP online.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written examination, Personality Test and Medical Examination. The written examination will consist of 80 marks to be completed in 60 minutes duration.The written examination will include questions on English, Hindi, General Knowledge, Maths and Science and General Aptitude.

Personality Test will consist of 15 marks.

Educational Qualification:

Applicant should have passed 10+2 .Appearing candidates for 10+2 can also apply for the above posts.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:06 IST