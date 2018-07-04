HPSSC recruitment 2018: Apply for more than 1000 vacancies for various posts from July 5

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has issued a notification inviting online applications for filling 1,089 vacancies for various posts.

The application process starts on July 5 and closes at 11:59pm on August 4 and the commission has said it will not accept any offline applications. The advertisement has been uploaded on HPSSC’s website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

The number of posts are tentative and may vary for different categories of posts.

The minimum and maximum age limit for applying is 18 to 45 years as on January 1, 2018, with an upper age relaxation for various category candidates.

The examination fees for general category candidates is Rs 360 and aspirants can pay through the online gateway or offline computer generated challan or through Lokmitra Kendra.

Details of posts advertised:

Total posts: 1089

1. TGT (Medical)- 132

2. Lab assistant - 102

3. Dental hygienist - 18

4. Dental mechanic - 46

5. Food safety officer -19

6. Advertisement designer - 1

7. Art assistant - 1

8. Artist - 6

9. Agriculture extension officer - 7

10. Junior engineer- 25

11. Junior engineer (electrical) - 222

12. Draughtsman - 1

13. Junior draughtsman - 1

14. Skiing instructor - 1

15. Mountaineering supervisor - 1

16. Hostel supervisor - 1

17. Trekking guide - 1

18. Laboratory assistant - 5

19. Junior coach - 7

20. Junior auditor - 4

21. Junior scale stenographer - 24

22. Steno typist - 15

23. Publicity assistant grade - 10

24. Mining inspector - 1

25. Assistant mining inspector- 1

26. TGT (arts) hearing impaired - 1

27. TGT science - 1

28. TGT (arts) - 1

29. Motor vehicle inspector - 3

30. Inspector legal metrology - 4

31. Cook - 3

32. Garden in charge- 2

33. Assistant botanist - 1

34. Lab technician - 5

35. Superintendent - 8

36. Junior environmental engineer - 12

37. Labor inspector - 3

38. Laboratory assistant- 2

39. Data entry operator - 1

40. Clerk- 156

41. Steno typist - 23

42. Investigator - 2

43. Junior engineer (civil) - 123

44. Junior engineer (mechanical) - 19

45. Investigator - 1

46. Ayurvedic pharmacist - 66