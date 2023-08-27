HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023: Apply for 362 vacancies
Indian Navy invites applications for Tradesman Mate (TMM) posts. Application process closes on September 25.
Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command (Indian Navy) has invited applications for the Tradesman Mate (TMM) posts. The application process commenced on August 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC.
HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 362 vacancies of which 139 vacancies are for the post of Tradesman Mate and 12 vacancies are for the post of Tradesman Mate (for NAD Dollygunj).
HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.
HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed class 10 from the recognized Board/institution and should possess a certificate from a recognised Industrial training institute in the relevant trade.
HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023 examination pattern: All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the written examination consisting of objective-type questions based on essential qualifications. The written examination will be conducted in Port Blair.
HQ Andaman and Nicobar command recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at https://karmic.andaman.gov.in/HQANC
Next, click on Apply Online
Click on the recruitment link
Fill out the application form
Upload all required documents
Download and take the printout of the application form for future purposes
