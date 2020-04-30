HRD Minister to answer education-related queries of students due to lockdown on May 2

education

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:12 IST

Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal will go live on May 2, at 12 pm and will engage with students on various education-related issues faced by them during the lockdown. In a video released on Thursday, the HRD minister said that the main focus of the webinar with the students will be their queries and suggestions related to education.

Minister Pokhriyal also told the viewers that after having an interaction with students, he will again hold a separate webinar for teachers. The date and time of the webinar is yet to be announced.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the HRD Minister urged students to ask him questions related to their education.

Ramesh Pokhriyal asked students to send their questions in the comment section of his tweet using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.