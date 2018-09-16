HRD ministry to review performance of all central universities

For the first time, central universities across the country will undergo a performance review by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) in October that will determine the extent of funding they receive from the government.

The ministry has asked central universities to furnish details about academic progress made by them so far, including percentage of classes actually held (over scheduled) in each programme, percentage of the syllabus covered (as against scheduled), the number of exams scheduled and actually conducted and the number of exam results declared.

The ministry has sent a letter this effect to all central universities on September 7, a copy of which has been accessed by HT.

In addition to this, they have also been asked to give information on number of grievances received in the first quarter (July to September) from students and the number resolved.

The review is taking place in the context of an MoU that was signed between universities, the MHRD and the University Grants Commission. HT had on September 1 reported how each central university, except Delhi University, had signed the MoU detailing the targets they wanted to achieve in the first quarter; funds to the universities were to be allocated on the basis of their performance in meeting the targets.

The MHRD had made the signing of the MoU mandatory

“ It has been decided by the ministry to review the implementation status of all the performance parameters, output targets and programme of work indicated by the university in the said MoU… ,” reads the letter dated September 7. All the universities have also been asked to provide details on their students’ grievance redressal system (both online and offline). “The idea of a performance review is certainly good. The MHRD certainly funds these institutes and if there are complaints, those should be addressed by appropriate bodies, including MHRD, but they shouldn’t get into such activities on a daily basis.,” said SS Mantha, academician and former chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 07:29 IST