HSC results: Only 70 colleges in city get 100% score this year

Data from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has shown that this year, the city’s junior colleges and students performed worse in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams than they had in 2018. The number of colleges with a cent percent pass rate has fallen by over 25% and fewer colleges registered a 90% success rate when compared to 2018. The HSC exam results were announced on Tuesday.

This year only 70 colleges, as opposed to 94 in 2018, recorded all their students passing the HSC exams. Most colleges that recorded a cent percent pass rate are from Thane, Panvel and adjoining areas. None of the prominent junior colleges in the city made the cut. Praveen Tyagi, director of IITian’s PACE, whose junior college in Borivli reported a cent percent pass rate, said, “Our colleges focus on teaching concepts and give a lot of practice tests, which help students ace both the competitive exams as well as the boards.”

Data also revealed that of the 1,283 colleges in the Mumbai division, 488 registered a 90% success rate among candidates. Last year, 609 colleges were in this bracket. “As far as the number of colleges in the 90% and above bracket falling, the trend can be attributed to two things: The new paper pattern and the fact that students across science colleges are not serious about HSC while preparing for competitive examinations. Most colleges are thus seeing a dip in the scores of science students,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice principal of VG Vaze College, Mulund.

Another principal from a city college said, “Over the last few years, many junior colleges attached to schools have cropped up in the city. Many of these small colleges have internal arrangements with coaching classes and thus get only a few admissions and record cent percent results.”

This year, two colleges recorded a zero percent result in the Mumbai division.

First Published: May 30, 2019 02:47 IST