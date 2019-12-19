HSSC Clerk Result 2019 declared, download merit list here

education

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the results and merit list of the candidates who had appear for HSSC Clerk examination 2019. Those who have cleared the exam will have to appear for document verification.

HSSC Clerk exam was conducted from September 21 to 23 for recruitment against 4858 vacancies.

Candidates can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

On September 21, 2019, the exam was conducted from 4:30 pm to 6: 00 pm in evening session. On September 22, the exam was conducted in both, morning and evening sessions. Morning session exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon and the evening session exam was conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. On September 23, the exam was conducted from 10:30 to 12 noon (morning) and 4:30 pm to 6 pm (evening sessions).

How to check HSSC clerk result:

Visit hssc.gov.in

Click on public notice

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the link given for HSSC clerk result

A PDF file will open.

Find your roll number in the merit list.

Click here to download HSSC Clerk result 2019