e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Education / HSSC Clerk Result 2019 declared, download merit list here

HSSC Clerk Result 2019 declared, download merit list here

HSSC Clerk Result 2019 : Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the results and merit list of the candidates who had appear for HSSC Clerk examination 2019. Those who have cleared the exam will have to appear for document verification.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:59 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSSC Clerk result 2019 declared
HSSC Clerk result 2019 declared(HT file)
         

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the results and merit list of the candidates who had appear for HSSC Clerk examination 2019. Those who have cleared the exam will have to appear for document verification.

HSSC Clerk exam was conducted from September 21 to 23 for recruitment against 4858 vacancies.

Candidates can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

On September 21, 2019, the exam was conducted from 4:30 pm to 6: 00 pm in evening session. On September 22, the exam was conducted in both, morning and evening sessions. Morning session exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon and the evening session exam was conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. On September 23, the exam was conducted from 10:30 to 12 noon (morning) and 4:30 pm to 6 pm (evening sessions).

How to check HSSC clerk result:

Visit hssc.gov.in

Click on public notice

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on the link given for HSSC clerk result

A PDF file will open.

Find your roll number in the merit list.

Click here to download HSSC Clerk result 2019

 

tags
top news
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 14 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 14 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Nationwide protests today against citizenship law, authorities gear up
Nationwide protests today against citizenship law, authorities gear up
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties
India pitches for H-1B visa holders, says movement of people deepened ties
Shutters down? Car dealers risk going out of business on BS 6 emission norms
Shutters down? Car dealers risk going out of business on BS 6 emission norms
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
New video clip ‘shows’ firing at Jamia protests, police say will probe
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Shiv Senacitizenship lawDabangg 3IPL auction 2020Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News