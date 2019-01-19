HSSC Constable Answer Key released at hssc.gov.in, check direct links here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for the constable (general duty) recruitment exam in Haryana Police. The HSSC constable recruitment exam was held on December 23, 2018 in two sessions.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key before January 21, 2019 after which the final answer key will be released on the HSSC website.

HSSC answer key: Here’s how to check

Visit www.hssc.gov.in

Click on the link given on the homepage that reads Advt 3/2018.

Click on ‘Notification’ tab

A link will appear that reads ‘Answer Key Objection’

A new tab will open

Fill in the details and answer codes on which you want to raise objection.

HSSC Answer Key of morning session: Direct Link

HSSC Answer Key of evening session: Direct Link

Click on “ click here for Advt. No. 3/2018” button.

3. Click on “NOTIFICATION” button given on HOME PAGE.

4. Click on https.//hkcl.co.in/hsscobj/ and submit your objection.

5. The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained.

“The candidate may submit his objection from 18.01.2019 to 21.01.2019 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/ specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination 86 Morning, or Evening Session/ Shift on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered, the HSSC said.

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” the Commission added.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 18:39 IST