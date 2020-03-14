e-paper
HSSC IT instructor document scrutiny postponed, revised schedule here

HSSC IT instructor document scrutiny postponed, revised schedule here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the document scrutiny for the various post of IT instructor against advertisement number 11/2019. Check revised schedule here.

education Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:36 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the document scrutiny for the various post of IT instructor against advertisement number 11/2019.

The scrutiny was scheduled for March 14 to 21 and on March 24. It has been postponed til April.

“It is notified for information to the candidates that due to Administrative reason the Commission has decided to postpone the Scrutiny of Documents which was fixed from 14.03.2020 to 21.03.2020 and on 24.03.2020 for the various post of ITI Instructors against Advt. No.12/2019, Cat No. 11,12,23,26 and 09 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department, Haryana,” the official notice reads.

Revised schedule:

1. Work shop Calculation & Science Instructor , Cat. No.11 --------- 1st & 2nd April 2020

2. Engineering Drawing Instructor, Cat. No. 12 -------------------3rd , 4th & 5th April 2020

3. Electrician Instructor (Theory) , Cat. No. 23 ----------------6th & 7th April 2020

4. Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor, Cat. No. 26 -----------8th April 2020

5. Computer Instructor, Cat. No. 09 -----------------9th April 2020

Check official notice here

