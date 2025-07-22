HTET 2024 Admit Card released at bseh.org.in, direct link to download hall tickets, check important details

Haryana School Education Board has released the HTET 2024 Admit Card on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (HTET) in Level-1, 2 and 3 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at bseh.org.in. HTET 2024 Admit Card has been released at bseh.org.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by entering their password along with registration number/mobile number.

HBSE chairman Dr Pawan Kumar and secretary Dr Munish Nagpal issued a press statement wherein it has been informed that after downloading the admit cards, candidates are required to carefully go through important instructions given on it and follow them.

The board said if any candidate faces technical difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact the board office on telephone number 01664-254305.

Notably, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 and July 31, 2025. Level 3 (PGT) exam will be conducted on July 30, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PRT) exams will be conducted on July 31, 2025. The former will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the latter from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

The board informed that more than 4 lakh candidates will appear in the examination at 673 examination centers across the state.

On the exam day, all the candidates must carry the printout of the admit card with color photograph. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center without the coloured admit card or if the photograph on the admit card is distorted/tampered.

Additionally, candidates also need to carry the photo identity card, submitted by the candidate at the time of application, to the examination center in original.

Moreover, candidates are allowed to use only black ball point pen for the examination.

It may also be mentioned here that candidates are required to reach the examination center 2 hours and 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination, so that the data of biometric and thumb impression can be scanned and other formalities can be completed at the exam centre on time.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre 1 hour before the commencement of the examination. Also, they will not be allowed to change the centre/subject under any circumstances.

Items prohibited inside exam centre:

The board has prohibited all type of jewellery items like rings, chains, earrings, necklaces, pendants, brooches etc., as well as any metal objects, electronic devices like mobile phone, pager, Bluetooth, ear phone, calculator, padi, purse, log table, help wand, plastic pouch, blank or printed paper, and written chit etc. inside the exam hall.

In case any objectionable material is found with a candidate, a case of unfair means will be registered against him/her as per rules.

Furthermore, if any candidate leaves from the examination center with the booklet/OMR sheet, then an FIR will be lodged against him/her by the Center Superintendent.

The board has also warned of strict action against impersonation.

HTET 2024 Admit Card: How to download

Candidates will be able to download their HTET 2024 admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in. O the home page, click on the link to download the HTET 2024 Admit Card. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the HTET Admit Card 2024 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE.