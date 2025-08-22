Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
HTET Result 2025: Biometric verification dates, centre and district wise candidates list out at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 08:33 am IST

BSEH releases biometric verification dates, centre and district wise candidates list on bseh.org.in. The direct link to check here. 

The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the biometric verification dates, centre and district-wise candidates list. Candidates who have appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the candidates list and other details on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HTET Result 2025: Biometric verification dates, centre and district wise candidates list out at bseh.org.in(HT file)
As per the official notice, the biometric verification will be held on August 25 and 26, 2026. It is mandatory for the appeared candidates to complete the biometric verification before the declaration of the result. Keeping in view the convenience of the candidates, district-wise verification centers have been set up in all the 22 districts of the state.

Candidates belonging to other states can complete their verification process by reaching the district headquarters adjoining them. In special circumstances, the candidate can complete his verification process by appearing at any of the centers established in 22 districts.

Candidates must bring their original admit card and original identity card with a photo for the biometric verification process.

Only the candidates with the serial number shown in the list have to complete their verification process. These candidates will also be sent messages regarding this on the mobile phone number/email registered at the time of their online application.

The results of those candidates who do not complete the biometric verification will not be declared.

The HTET examination was held on July 30 and 31, 2025. Level 3 (PGT) exam was conducted on July 30, 2025 from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, whereas Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PRT) exams was conducted on July 31, 2025. The former was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the latter from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. More than 4 lakh candidates were set to appear in the examination at 673 examination centers across the state.

Official Notice Here

Direct link to check centre and candidates details

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
