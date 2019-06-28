Humanities most sought-after course in Delhi University, cut-off soars again

The focus remains on humanities at Delhi University this year with almost all major colleges in the varsity increasing their cut-offs in English, history, and political science undergraduate honours programmes. Delhi University had received around 5.19 lakh applications for English, Political Science, History, and BA Programme course.

Among these, Hindu College saw a jump of two percentage points for political science with the cutoff being kept at 99% this year. Principal of Hindu College Anju Srivastava attributed this to the university’s rule of having to provide admission to all students who clear the cut-offs. “Last year, despite keeping a high cut-off, we admitted four times more students than the available number of seats in the unreserved category. So this year, we have kept that in mind for the first cut-off list,” she said, adding that last year, they had admitted 81 students under the unreserved category.

For History (Honours), Hindu College increased its cut-off from 96.25% last year to 98% this year. Similarly, for English (Honours), Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College kept the cut-off at 97.75% while Miranda House locking their number at 97.5%.

As was the case in 2018, English received the highest number of applications (1,42,970) this year for approximately 2,400 undergraduate seats offered by the university.

“In the past few years, demand for humanities courses has gone up. Due to the boom in the media industry, there are a lot of career options,” Sanjay Kumar, head of English department in Hansraj College said.

He said that the rise in cut-offs is a direct result of the increasing demand for the courses. Kumar also said that all these courses help in honing communication skills of students, which will allow them to pursue an array of options. “In the past five to seven years, civil services have become one of the good choices and humanities subjects allow students to prepare better,” he said.

Teachers across colleges also said that Delhi University’s reputation, less fee and the high number of colleges it offers is among the many reasons why students apply for these courses.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:26 IST