Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019

Hyderabad University releases order prohibiting protests, agitations in varsity campus

University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday released an order which prohibiting all protests and agitations in the varsity campus.

education Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:39 IST
Asian News International
University of Hyderabad
University of Hyderabad
         

University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday released an order which prohibiting all protests and agitations in the varsity campus.

“With reference to the letter dated July 5, 2019, issued by SHO, Gachibowli that as per notification issued by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad ... dated June 24, 2019, that there is a prohibition of assembly of five or more persons in the limits of Cyberabad limits under section 144 of CrPC,” read the order released by University’s Registrar Sardar Singh.

“In this connection, under the directions of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, it is to inform that all the protests and agitations are prohibited in the Hyderabad University campus with immediate effect and assembling of five or more persons at one place are also prohibited forthwith until further orders,” the order read.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 07:38 IST

