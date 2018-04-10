I shook hands with him; aaj main apna haath nahi dhoungi: Varun Dhawan’s visit to Lakshmibai College

Celebrity appearances at colleges in Delhi University (DU) have become a common trend, and so has the madness that comes with it. Actor Varun Dhawan’s recent visit to DU’s Lakshmibai College — to promote his upcoming film, October — was not an exception. After a two-hour long wait in the sun, all that the students got was 15 minutes with Varun. The visit was apparently wound up after students jumped over barricades and ran onto the stage.

“I think the crowd was mismanaged, and the arrangements weren’t good enough,” said Indu, a second year student, about the event. Student coordinators, too, expressed their displeasure. Mobessira Khannam said, “Dhakka-mukki shuru hui toh bahut gussa aaya. Hum crowd control karte reh gaye, aur Varun ke saath picture bhi nahi le paaye. (When the crowd became unruly, it angered us. We got busy controlling the crowds and couldn’t even get a picture with Varun)”

The students waited for the actor for around two hours in the heat. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Varun interacted with the students and sang along with the song Theher Ja from his film, which has been directed by Shoojit Sircar, while also belting out some moves. “I love you guys! Ye bahut short notice tha. Mujhe pata hai ki ye scheduled nahi tha aaj college mein but mera shoot delay ho gaya toh I said, ‘what better way to spend time than with you guys’. I really appreciate ki aap log yaha heat mein mere liye khade hue ho (This happened on very short notice. I know that this wasn’t scheduled for today but my shoot got delayed so I thought ‘what better way to spend time with you’. I really appreciate that you waited for me in this heat),” he said, addressing the excited students.

And to some, his presence was enough. “Varun Dhawan girls’ college mein aayega toh ye toh hona hi hai! (If Varun Dhawan visits a girls’ college, this is to be expected) And it doesn’t matter how foolproof your arrangements may seem. If such a huge star comes to an off-campus college, such things are bound to happen,” said Vaishali Prasad, a second year student.