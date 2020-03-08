IB Security Assistant/Executive exam 2018 final result declared, check here

education

Intelligence Bureau (IB) has published the final results of the security assistant/executive examination 2018 on the employment news. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on employment news.

The results of the candidates are released on the basis of combined performance in the Tier-I exam (objective type) held on February 17, 2019, Tier-II exam (subjective type) conducted on September 29, 2019, and Tier-III exam/interviews conducted on December 10, 2019.

“Candidates belonging to the OBC, SC and ST category but figuring under UR category means that they have qualified on UR standards, whereas the candidates marked as ‘P’ indicates that the candidature has been kept provisional for non- submission of information/documents, asked for at the time of interview. All such provisional candidates are requested to submit the requisite document(s)/information at the venue of their interview at the earliest. Due to non-availability of suitable candidates, vacancies have remained unfilled at Agartala (2-ST) and Raipur (2-SC),” reads the official notification.