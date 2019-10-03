e-paper
Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

IBPS admit card 2019: RRB Office Assistant main exam hall ticket 2019 released at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main admit card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the admit card for office assistant (Multipurpose) main examination 2019.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:00 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS on Thursday released the admit card for office assistant (Multipurpose) main examination 2019. Here is how to download.
IBPS on Thursday released the admit card for office assistant (Multipurpose) main examination 2019. Here is how to download.(ibps.in)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the admit card for office assistant (Multipurpose) main examination 2019. IBPS had on Wednesday declared the results of Office Assistant examination 2019.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS Office assistant main admit card 2019.

Steps to download IBPS RRBs Office Assistant (Multipurpose) main admit card 2019

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download main call letter for CRP/RRBs VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The call letter download will be closed on October 20.

A total of 7373 vacancies for Office Assistant has to be filled through this exam. For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), candidates who clear the main examination will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

IBPS has also released a handout for the IBPS Office Assistant main exam 2019 which can be downloaded by clicking here.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates on IBPS office assistant exam.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 18:55 IST

