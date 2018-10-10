IBPS Clerk 2018: Today is the last date to apply for more than 7200 vacancies

The registration of application for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk (CWE CLERKS-VIII) examination 2018 is closing on Wednesday, October 10. Interested candidates, who have not yet applied, must hurry and complete the process now. The application process had started on September 18 and the last date to print your application is October 25. Visit the official website of IBPS to register.

IBPS had last month issued the recruitment notification to fill up more than 7,260 clerical posts. The examination would be held in two phases: preliminary and main. Those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main. Those who pass the main exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

The preliminary examination will be held on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in December 2018/January2019. The main examination will be held on January 20, 2019. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates will be made in April 2019. All these dates are tentative.

Exam pattern

The preliminary examination will be of one-hour duration, with three sections carrying 100 marks for 100 questions. Candidates will get one hour to solve them. To be successful, one needs to qualify in each of the three sections by securing the cut-off marks set by the IBPS.

The main examination will have four sections carrying a total of 200 marks for 190 questions, and candidates will get two hours and 40 minutes to solve them.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in objective tests pertaining to the preliminary and the main examinations. One-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted for each wrong answer. There is no penalty for leaving questions unanswered.

Check the notification for more details like: eligibility criteria, participating organisations and pre-examination training.

